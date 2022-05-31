New Delhi [India], May 31(ANI): French Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on signed Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes on Tuesday from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal. The 19-year-old Mendes is under contract with PSG until 2026.

"Paris Saint-Germain has completed the permanent transfer of Nuno Mendes. The Portugal left-back is now tied to the club from the French capital until 30th June 2026," said PSG in a statement.

Mendes spent the past season on loan at PSG from Sporting Lisbon. He made 37 appearances and established himself as the first-choice left-back.

Mendes has made 13 senior appearances for Portugal and played in Euro 2020. The Portuguese joined PSG from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon club on a season-long loan in August 2021 and the PSG have now activated the option to purchase him from his previous club. (ANI)

