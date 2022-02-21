Paris [France], February 21 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has admitted that he would "love" to play in the USA's Major League Soccer at some stage.

The 30-year-old is currently contracted to remain at Parc des Princes until 2025. Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG signed Neymar from FC Barcelona for a world record EUR222 million (£189m/$259m) fee in 2017.

Neymar was asked about whether he plans to return to his native Brazil before he retires. To which, the former Barcelona talisman, who began his career at Santos, said on the Fenomenos podcast, as per goal.com: "I don't know. I have some doubts about that. I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again."

"I'd love to play in the U.S., actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season." Asked on what attracts him to the American game, Neymar replied: "First of all, their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation."

Neymar said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots. "I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," Neymar said."Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing." (ANI)

