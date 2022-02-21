Gujarat Giants are set to face Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday, February 21. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Having picked up the pace late, Gujarat Giants however managed to make it to the last four and now, they look to be in good form. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season

Bengaluru Bulls meanwhile, secured a fifth-place finish. They now have to focus on this game fully in order to get to the next stage. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 1 PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 1 PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, live online streaming.

