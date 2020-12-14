Paris, Dec 14 (AP) The initial assessment of Neymar's left ankle injury is "reassuring", Paris Saint-Germain said Monday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Could be Forced to Take Pay Cut if he Wishes to Stay at Barcelona.

The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Sunday when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 to drop to third place in the French league.

After immediate fears of a serious injury, PSG said Neymar sprained his ankle. He will undergo further exams in 48 hours, the club added.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020: Fingers Crossed Camron Green Will Be Right to Go, Says Justin Langer.

Neymar was hurt in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes following a hard tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was then given a red card.

PSG's fourth loss of the season put Lille at the top after it beat Bordeaux 2-1. Lyon is in second place on goal difference, while PSG is one point behind in third. AP KHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)