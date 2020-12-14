Lionel Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona for quite a long time now. Now, it is said that the Argentine could be forced to accept pay cuts if he wishes to stay with the Catalan Giants. The COVID-19 pandemic is said to have left many red marks in the books of accounts for the Catalan Giants. Messi's contract with Barcelona is about in end in June and with this, he could be forced to take a pay cut if he wishes to stay with the Catalans. Barcelona had already imposed pay cuts on the players after the live-action was brought to a staggering halt. Lionel Messi ‘Isolated’ at Barcelona After Failed Attempt to Force Transfer; Viral Video Shows Argentina Star Distanced From Squad in Training.

Emili Rousaud, who is one of the key contenders for the president elected for the Catalans said that Messi will have to accept pay cuts. "We'll have to sit down with Messi and ask him to make a salary cut, Right now, with things as they are, it's unsustainable. We'll ask him to make the sacrifice. If there's no agreement, then Messi will leave," he said during an interview. For a while now, Barcelona and Messi have been having a difficult time with each other.

The cracks in the team came on to the surface at the start of the year when Messi openly slammed the sporting director Eric Abidal for blaming the players for the ouster of Ernesto Valverde. Post this, he has never left a single opportunity for slamming Barcelona. In fact, he was very close to signing up with Manchester City but then gave up the fight due to the transfer policies of the Catalans.

