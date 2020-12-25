Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): Former South African cricketer Johan Botha has been appointed as the new head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United on Friday.

Botha had previously worked as the fielding coach for the franchise in the second season of the tournament.

The all-rounder played over a hundred matches for his national team, including 21 games as Proteas captain. He took 126 wickets in his international career and played over 200 T20 matches in leagues all around the world including the Big Bash, Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, and South Africa.

Since retiring from international cricket he has been part of the coaching staff at Islamabad United prior to taking the head coach role at Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

"I am very happy to be back at Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL 2. Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world. My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United," Botha said in a statement.

Ali Naqvi, the Owner of the Franchise, said, "Johan was part of our team back in 2017 and his subsequent success across the world in T20 leagues would not be a surprise to anyone who had seen him work back then. He provides a progressive understanding of T20 cricket that we pride ourselves on, and we are confident that he will do his utmost in achieving our shared goals."

On Thursday, Islamabad United parted ways with former coach Misbah-ul-Haq citing his commitment with the national side and Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new conflict of interest rules. (ANI)

