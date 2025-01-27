New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Aiming to end their six-match losing streak, Punjab FC face a tough test when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Monday.

Jamshedpur FC, fourth on the points table, have tallied 28 points from 16 matches, boasting nine wins and a draw.

Punjab FC are placed ninth with 20 points from 15 games, five behind sixth-placed NorthEast United FC, but with two games in hand.

Despite their current struggles, Punjab remain in playoff contention if they can capitalise on their opportunities.

The hosts are enduring a rough patch, going winless in their last six games (two draws and four losses) and conceding goals in every match during this stretch.

They'll aim to avoid a seventh consecutive game without a clean sheet, which would mark their longest such streak in the ISL.

Punjab FC have also never defeated Jamshedpur in their three previous encounters, drawing once and losing twice.

Luka Majcen will be key for Punjab, with six goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

His 28.6% shot conversion rate is the league's highest with players having a minimum 20 shots.

The team's defence has been strong against long-range efforts, conceding only once from outside the box all season, a trait they'll rely on heavily.

For Jamshedpur, the match is an opportunity to consolidate their playoff position and close the gap on second-placed FC Goa (32 points).

After a narrow 2-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their previous outing, the Red Miners will also be eager to return to winning ways.

Jamshedpur's offence has been potent, scoring multiple goals in their last two away matches, including a 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC.

Javi Hernandez and Jordan Murray have led the charge, with six and five goals, respectively.

However, the team's defence must address its vulnerability to long-range strikes, having conceded nine such goals this season -- one shy of the ISL record.

Punjab FC's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is optimistic about his side's chances with a full-strength squad.

"It's a positive thing that after a long time, we have everyone available. It will help us regain our success in the final month and a half of the season,” he said.

Jamshedpur coach Khalid Jamil emphasised teamwork.

"It's an important game for both teams. We must take responsibility as a unit and play as one team," he said.

