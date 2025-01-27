IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: India National Cricket Team will lock horns against the England National Cricket Team in the third match of the five-game T20I series. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 match is scheduled to start time at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India leads 2-0 in the five-match T20I series. The hosts will be eyeing to seal it in this fixture against the Three Lions. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Announced: Three Lions Select Unchanged Side For Match in Rajkot.

After an easy win in the first T20I, it was a tight finish for India in the second T20I in Chennai. Tilak Varma guided his side to victory after he scored an unbeaten 72 off just 55 balls. Tilak found support from Ravi Bishnoi as the duo took India to a target of 166 in the last over with two wickets in hand. Meanwhile, for the third fixture, England have named an unchanged side as they look to draw level in a must-win fixture. In the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI, we have picked seven players from hosts India and four from the England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG) and Sanju Samson (IND).

Batters: Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Abhishek Sharma (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tilak Varma (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Tilak Varma (IND), Sanju Samson (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Axar Patel (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

