Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the knock-out stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy from Group D with convincing wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.

While Punjab beat Nagaland by six wickets, Jammu and Kashmir defeated Uttarakhand by nine wickets.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Points Table Updated Live: Croatia on Top Spot After Goalless Draw Against Morocco.

Electing to bat, Nagaland were bowled out for 145 in 48.5 overs. Wicket-keeper Chetan Bist (47 off 89) top-scored for the North-Eastern side, while Shrikant Munde (24) and Joshua Ozukum (20) also got starts before gifting their wickets.

Spin duo of Mayank Markande (3/20) and Abhishek Sharma (3/31) shared six wickets between them, while off-spinner Gaurav Chaudhary (2/31) also chipped in with scalps.

Also Read | Niharika Chouksey Draws Inspiration From Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur for Her Role in the Show Faltu.

Chasing, Anmolpreet Singh made 65 off balls, while Anmol Malhotra scored unbeaten 35 as Punjab overwhelmed the target in 29.3 overs.

Rongsen Jonathan (3/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Nagaland.

In the other match of the group D at the Wankhede Stadium, Uttarakhand rode on Priyanshu Khanduri's 97, Swapnil Singh's 61 and Dikshanshu Negi's unbeaten 52 to post 251 for five after being sent into bat.

Right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi (3/48) shone bright with the ball for Jammu and Kashmir.

It was a cakewalk for Jammu and Kashmir while chasing as Vivrant Sharma hit an unbeaten 154 off 124 balls while Shubham Khajuria made 71 to overhaul the target in 42.2 overs.

In another Group D match at the D Y Patil Satdium in Navi Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh defeated Baroda by a massive 290 runs.

Brief Scores:

Nagaland 145 all out in 48.5 overs (Chetan Bist 47 not out; Mayank Markande 3/20, Abhishek Sharma 3/31) vs Punjab 146 for 4 in 29.3 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 65; Rongsen Jonathan 3/44).

Uttarakhand: 251 for 6 in 50 overs (Priyanshu Khanduri 97, Swapnil Singh 61, Dikshanshu Negi 52; Auqib Nabi 3/48) vs Jammu and Kashmir 257 for 1 in 42.2 overs (Vivrant Sharma 154 not out, Shubham Khajuria 71).

Madhya Pradesh 349 for 7 in 50 overs (Shubham Sharma 88, Himanshu Mantri 60; Lukman Meriwala 2/61) vs Baroda 59 all out in 17.1 overs (Aditya Waghmode 9; Avesh Khan 6/37). PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)