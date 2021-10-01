Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, here on Friday.

A fit-again Mayank Agarwal was brought back in place of Mandeep Singh in the Punjab playing eleven.

The other changes were Shahrukh Khan replacing Harpreet Brar and Fabian Allen replacing Chris Gayle, who has left the IPL's bio-secure environment due to bubble fatigue.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Tim Seifert for Lockie Ferguson and Shivami Mavi for Sandeep Warrier.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

