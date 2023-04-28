Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Friday.

Both sides have the same numbers of wins and losses and have four wins in seven matches. However, LSG is placed fourth due to a better net-run rate while PBKS is at the 6th position in the points table.

Lucknow is coming with a loss against Gujarat Titans. It lost the match by seven runs. Punjab had played against Mumbai Indians in their previous match and won by 13 runs.

Punjab skipper Shikhar returned to the side and Matthew Short has been replaced by Sikandar Raza. Lucknow is playing with the same playing XI.

Dhawan said at the toss that the team is looking to win most of their matches. "Going to bowl. Shoulder is much better - painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler will make his debut."

LSG skipper KL Rahul said the team is familiar with the conditions.

"Motivation remains the same wherever I play. But yeah, lot more familiar with these conditions. Looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that's why teams opt to bowl. Same team."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. (ANI)

