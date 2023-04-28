All is not well in Indian sports at the moment. Earlier this year, top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia came out in public to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, levelling some serious allegations against him which include intimidation, misappropriation of funds and the biggest one of them being sexual assault. Their protests were temporarily put on hold after the government convinced the athletes and a six-member Oversight Committee was formed to probe into these allegations. Headed by boxing legend Mary Kom, the committee submitted its report in the first week of April and earlier last week, the wrestlers once again took to the streets to resume their protest. Questioning as to why the report has not been made public and that the Delhi Police have refused to file an FIR against the WFI chief, the wrestlers have made it clear that they would not stop back until justice is served. Wrestlers Protest: Decided To Lodge FIR Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court.

As much as it was disheartening to see the athletes, who have made the nation proud on several occasions, get down to the streets and seek justice, they have received a lot of support from fellow sportspersons of the country. The wrestlers protesting against the WFI chief, who is also a BJP MP, also received political support, with a number of politicians visiting their protest site and showing solidarity. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha also recently made news by stating that this protest by the wrestlers was ‘tarnishing’ the image of the country. In a recent big development, the Delhi Police have agreed to file an FIR against the WFI Chief. Several sportspersons also have come out in support of the grapplers who have continued their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Neeraj Chopra: Neeraj Chopra was one of the first members of the sporting fraternity apart from wrestling to have come out in support of the grapplers, who have been calling for justice to prevail in this case. A gold medallist in Tokyo 2020, the javelin thrower voicing his support in favour of his fellow athletes is a big boost for the latter. Taking to social media, Chopra wrote, “It hurts me to see out athletes on the streets demanding justice..pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.” Wrestlers Protest: 'PT Usha Inspired Us, Her Comments Are Insensitive', Top Grapplers Express Frustration With IOA Chief's Statement (Watch Video).

See Neeraj Chopra's Post

Abhinav Bindra: The Beijing Olympics gold medal winner also lent his support towards the wrestlers as they continued their protest. A highly respective figure in Indian sports, Bindra’s show of support for the wrestlers is a big development as he called for a “proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected.” Taking to social media, he wrote, “As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in.” Wrestlers Protest: Neeraj Chopra Extends Support to Protesting Grapplers Against WFI.

Here's What Abhinav Bindra Wrote

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

Kapil Dev: The 1983 World Cup winner too showed his support for the protesting wrestlers. Taking to Instagram, the historic figure in Indian cricket and among the few from the sport backed the wrestlers as he shared a picture of them protesting at the Jantar Mantar at Delhi and wrote, “will they ever get justice.” It is indeed saddening to see that these wrestlers, who have so many top laurels for the country and made India proud on several occasions, have to resort to the streets to seek justice. ‘Wrestlers Protest Tarnishes India’s Image’ IOA President PT Usha Says the Act Amounts to ‘Indiscipline’.

Harbhajan Singh: The Turbanator also threw his weight behind the protesting wrestlers as he hoped that these athletes get justice. Calling Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik as India’s ‘pride’ Singh wrote, “Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.

'Pray They Get Justice'

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Virender Sehwag: Sehwag called this a ‘matter of great sadness’ and stated that it was tragic that these athletes, who have made the nation proud on multiple occasions, have to resort to protesting on the road. “It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice,” he wrote.

Praying for Justice

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है। बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

Nikhat Zareen: The boxing champion also came out in support of her fellow athletes as she called for law to ‘take its own course and justice served at the earliest’. Zareen stated that it ‘breaks her hearts’ to see the athletes in this condition."

See Nikhat Zareen's Post

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels. I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest🙏🏻 Jai Hind.#IStandWithMyChampions https://t.co/w5eaJuwzSz — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) April 28, 2023

Sania Mirza: The Indian tennis great also stated that it pained her to see the wrestlers protest on the roads, seeking justice. She said that it was the time to stand with the wrestlers in this tough time and that this ‘sensitive matter’ should be investigated.

'Difficult to Watch'

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

Irfan Pathan: The former Indian fast bowler and current cricket expert also backed the wrestlers in their fight for justice in this case. Highlighting the lack of government support for the wrestlers, he stated that the athletes were only the country's pride when they win medals. Wrestlers' Protest: Seven Women Grapplers and Their Families Are Getting Threats, Alleges Vinesh Phogat.

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

Geeta Phogat: The former wrestler joined her comrades in this protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat quoted a tweet from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, which stated that the wrestlers will get justice in the end, she wrote, "#IStandWithMyChampions."

Former Indian hockey team captain and Olympian Pargat Singh has also supported the wrestlers in this case and he has also called out PT Usha for her comments against the athletes.

