Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on April 29, 2023, Saturday. Before the match between Delhi and Gujarat gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

After a triumph against Hyderabad at their home turf, Delhi will once again meet Sunrisers at their own den, in Delhi. Delhi have been under fire since the start of the 2023 IPL season. Questions were raised on issues like the five consecutive defeats in the row, injuries, and, player unavailability, and, that made Delhi’s survival in this competition tougher. However, they now have found some momentum as they witnessed two consecutive wins in a row with the latest victory coming against Hyderabad only. Having defeated them earlier, the David Warner-led team looks confident and would be eager to register their third win of the season.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will look to bounce back especially after having lost three games in a row. Hyderabad recently suffered a big blow as their star all-rounder Washington Sundar got ruled of out the tournament after sustaining an injury. With half of the matches been completed, the race to the playoffs has begun and all the teams look to fight it out among each other in order to reach the playoffs. For both the teams, the upcoming match is a do-or-die clash as a loss here would mean the end of their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Delhi and Hyderabad, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between DC and SRH, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Delhi and Hyderabad is Delhi. Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between DC and SRH. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Delhi Capitals side are the favourites with 54% winning chance and it is also justified, given that they have triumphed over Hyderabad in their last meeting. The prediction further states that Hyderabad have got 46% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Hyderabad may also pull off a win against Delhi, provided if Hyderabad put up their best performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).