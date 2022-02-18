Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kolkata Thunderbolts and Ahmedabad Defenders are in readiness to take on each other on Saturday as the race to the semi-finals stage heats up in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Speaking ahead of their game against the Defenders, who are in third place in the standings, Kolkata's Rahul K said in a statement, "When Ashwal (Rai) got injured just before our previous match, the team was affected and felt low going into the game against Hyderabad Black Hawks. However, we will try to improve ourselves and play a good game against Ahmedabad Defenders. Angamuthu (Universal) and the Libero player Prabakaran P has been playing very well for Ahmedabad. We'll set our strategies for them."

The Attacker also added that he will look to be more vocal in the upcoming games, "It's been great to contribute to the team. However, I have to improve on my first passes and also be vocal during the game. Everyone in the team has told me that I have been getting points, but I have been scoring them quietly. Therefore, I'll also try to cheer my teammates on while carrying out my game in our upcoming matches."

Speaking ahead of their game against the Thunderbolts, who are at the second place in the standings, Ahmedabad's Angamuthu said, "All the departments have been contributing to the team's success this season. However, our game wasn't up to the mark yesterday (against Bengaluru Torpedoes) as compared to our first three matches. We are looking to develop our blocking skills before our game against Kolkata Thunderbolts."

The Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Ahmedabad Defenders at on Saturday. (ANI)

