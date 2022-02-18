NorthEast United will take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The NEUFC vs BFC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 18, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both the teams enter the game with different objectives in mind. NorthEast United are hoping to move away from the foot of the table and can achieve that win a positive result. However, the Highlanders haven’t won in any of their past five fixtures and will look to change that. Meanwhile, Bengaluru are one of many teams involved in the race for the playoff and can move into the top four with a win tonight.

When is NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao at Goa. The match will take place on February 18, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

