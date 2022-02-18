Marcus Rashford has responded to the rumours of a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo on social media. It was widely reported that CR7's teammates at Manchester United have issues with him wanting to lead the team. Marcus Rashford retweeted a tweet by a netizen and squashed rumours of a rift between him and other English players. For a while now there have been news reports about Cristiano Ronaldo having a tough time in the Manchester United dressing room. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Sachin Tendulkar Chooses His Favourite Between the Two Football Stalwarts (Watch Video).

It is said that the Manchester United locker room is divided into two groups- English and Portuguese speaking. So as per reports David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and other English players are on the side and Bruno Fernandes and CR7 and a part of the other group. While other reports claim that it was the Portugal star's attitude that has been causing issues in the dressing room. Talking about the social media response by Rashford, check out the tweet below.

Tweet by Marcus Rashford:

Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. https://t.co/gVwQuYMwx4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2022

Not very long ago Ronaldo had claimed that the juniors in the dressing room were extremely unhappy with criticism. "I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, some old players speak with me and I put that as, 'Cristiano, you know you have to improve. They know more than you, they are more experienced than you'," he said. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal of 2022 during the match against Brighton.

