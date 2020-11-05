Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 200 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Brief Score:

Mumbai Indians: 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Quinton de Kock 40, Ishan Kishan 55 not out, Hardik Pandya 37 not out; R Ashwin 3/29).

