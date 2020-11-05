Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing in the Qualifier 1 which is currently underway at the Dubai International Stadium. It was Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin who had scalped the wicket of the Mumbai Indians captain and Sharma made way to the pavilion for a golden duck. With this, Sharma joined the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel to score the most number of ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League. So far in the IPL, Sharma has scored 13 ducks so far in the history of IPL. Former Mumbai Indians spinner Bhajji and Parthiv Patel have also scored 13 duck so far. MI vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

The list also comprises names like Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu and Gautam Gambhir are also in the list. These four batsmen have 12 ducks in their kitty. Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to bowl first. After the departure of Rohit Sharma, we had Quinton de Kock who was blazing guns for the side as he scored 40 runs from 25 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also lived up to the reputation of a consistent batsman as he scores 51 runs from 38 balls. Surya slammed six fours and a couple of sixes.

So far the Mumbai Indians have lost five wickets and at the time of writing the story, the team had Ishan Kishan was nearing half-century. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on the score of 12 runs. Mumbai Indians had scored 180 runs from 19 overs. It would be interesting to watch how Delhi Capitals reacts in the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).