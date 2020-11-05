Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Innings

Quinton de Kock c Dhawan b Ashwin 40

Rohit Sharma lbw b Ashwin 0

Suryakumar Yadav c Sams b Nortje 51

Ishan Kishan not out 55

Kieron Pollard c Rabada b Ashwin 0

Krunal Pandya c Sams b Stoinis 13

Hardik Pandya not out 37

Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-1) 4

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 200

Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/78 3/100 4/101 5/140

Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-3, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-42-0, Axar Patel 3-0-27-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-50-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-5-1. More

