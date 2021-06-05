Barcelona, Jun 5 (AP) Fabio Quartararo took pole at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday for the Catalunya MotoGP, the fifth consecutive time he will start at the front of the grid this season.

The World Championship leader set the pace at one minute 38.853 seconds in the second qualifying session, a new lap record.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) will start from second after recovering from a crash on turn three to be second fastest, while Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) will join them at the front of the grid. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)