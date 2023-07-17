London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Spain's ace tennis star, Rafael Nadal extended wishes to Carlos Alcaraz after the 20-year-old produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match on Sunday to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title.

The Spanish sensation won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory in a most incredible fashion.

After Alcaraz lifted his second Grand Slam title, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate the 20-year-old sensation.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion," Nadal wrote in his Tweet.

Djokovic converted two of his six break points to deliver an early statement in the pair’s third ATP Head2Head series. Alcaraz levelled the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic at 1-6, 7-6(6) after clinching an intriguing 85-minute second set.

Despite the Serbian player's efforts to rally and have a set chance at 6/5, the World No. 1 maintained his composure behind serve and eventually powered a rasping backhand return winner on his first set point to equalise the match

Alcaraz broke Djokovic three times in the third set, including in a remarkable 27-minute game at 3-1 which featured 13 deuces, to move ahead in a gripping championship match on Centre Court.

In the fourth set, Djokovic was determined to win a record-breaking 24th major, and the Serbian upped his game once more in the fourth set of what was turning out to be an all-time great final on Centre Court.

The Spaniard came out all guns blazing and clinched the final match by a 6-4 victory in the decider as Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to deliver a high-quality championship-match display. He became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles prior to turning 21. (ANI)

