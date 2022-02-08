Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is going through a prolonged lean patch, was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season.

The 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa. They will play their league matches at Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The Mumbai senior selection committee, consisting of chairman Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, picked young opener Prithvi Shaw as the captain of the 21-member squad.

It was expected that Rahane would play Ranji Trophy to regain form.

Also Read | Praveen Kumar Sobti, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Passes Away; AFI Expresses Shock.

The Mumbai selectors have also named all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, which was announced on associations' website.

Other regulars including senior stumper and batter Aditya Tare and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have also made it to the squad.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)