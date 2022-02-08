Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers face-off in match number 102 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL match, will take place at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. The match will start at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, you can find the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2021-22 match live streaming online and TV telecast details below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers will be looking for their ninth win of the season and are currently placed on the fourth spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are on eighth place with just five wins.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers live online streaming.

