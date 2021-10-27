Hisar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) snared five gold medals in a dominant show to claim their second successive National Women's Boxing Championship title here on Wednesday even as Telangana's former Asian bronze-medallist Nikhat Zareen (52kg) emerged as the best boxer of the event.

Team RSPB concluded the event with 12 medals, including five gold, six silver, and one bronze. Remarkably, the RSPB boxers won medals in every single weight category, making it a performance to remember.

Zareen clinched the title in the 52kg category by defeating Haryana's Minakshi 4-1 in the final.

In other prominent performances, Haryana's Pooja Rani, a two-time Asian champion, convincingly defeated RSPB's Nupur 5-0 in the 81kg category.

Her state-mate Neetu pulled off an upset win by unanimous margin over World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani of RSPB in the 48kg category.

The 2016 World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the RSPB's domination as she registered a comfortable 5-0 win over Manisha of All India Police in the 57kg category.

In the 60kg category, Meena Rani handed the team its second gold when she staved off a stiff challenge from Haryana's Jaismine to win the intense bout 3-2.

Jaismine was given the best challenger award for her impressive show. Anamika (50kg), Shiksha (54kg) and Nandini (+81kg) were the other RSPB pugilists who emerged champions.

Haryana claimed the second position with nine medals (four gold, four silver and a bronze) while Delhi finished third with a gold and two bronze medals.

In the 70kg category, reigning youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan also put up a memorable show to win gold after defeating RSPB's Pooja 5-0.

The gold and silver medallists of the championships have earned themselves places in the national coaching camp.

The Boxing Federation of India had earlier announced that the gold-medallists would also be automatic selections for the world championships, except for 70kg in which Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain had been given direct selection.

However, all indications are that there could be trials in some weight categories based on national performances.

