Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) Rain delayed the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat in their Super 12 game.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I Don’t Think Anyone Could’ve Played Those 2 Sixes Except Virat Kohli’, Says Hardik Pandya.

Rain had also delayed the toss for the game between the African neighbours and returned after the conclusion of the national anthems, forcing the groundsmen to bring the covers on at Bellerive Oval.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

Also Read | Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs SL Cricket Match in Perth.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis method that could come into the picture later on.

SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)