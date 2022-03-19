Auckland, Mar 19 (PTI) Rain stopped play in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Meg Lanning (73) and Ellyse Perry (28) were at the crease with Australia needing 53 off 54 balls chasing 278 to win when heavens opened up at Eden park here.

Alyssa Healy (72) and Rachael Haynes (43) had given Australia a flying start to their chase, adding 121 for the opening wicket.

Earlier, invited to bat, India posted a competitive 277 for 7, riding on fifties from skipper Mithali Raj (68), Yastika Bhatia (59) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out).

Raj and Bhatia provided the base with a 130-run partnership after India were reduced to 28 for two, while Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar (34) produced the late flourish to take the team well past the 250-mark. PTI

