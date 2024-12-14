Brisbane [Australia], December 14 (ANI): The first day of the Brisbane Test between Australia and India was washed out, and rain threatens to disrupt the remaining days of the match as well.

Sunday's weather is forecast to be cloudy and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms and a 100% likelihood of rain. On Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the morning. Tuesday sees a 60% likelihood of rain, and Wednesday's forecast predicts a 70% chance of precipitation.

At the end of Day 1, Australia's scoreboard stood at 28/0, with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney unbeaten on 19 (47) and 4 (33), respectively.

"Play for Day 1 in Brisbane has been stopped today due to rain. Play will resume tomorrow and all following days at 09:50 AM local time (5:20 AM IST) with a minimum of 98 overs to be bowled," the BCCI posted on X.

The opening day of the third Border-Gavaskar Test in Brisbane was heavily affected by rain, with just 13.2 overs possible in the first session. The downpour persisted throughout the day, keeping the players confined indoors.

Australia's openers batted cautiously to reach 28 without loss. Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja stood firm against probing spells from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and first-change bowler Akash Deep, ensuring a steady start for the hosts.

The Australian innings began after Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to field. The openers successfully negotiated the first half-hour, moving to 19/0 (5.3 overs) before rain brought the covers on. Khawaja reached double figures, while McSweeney, adopting a watchful approach, saw off the new-ball threat posed by Bumrah and Siraj.

When play resumed briefly, McSweeney and Khawaja continued their composed batting. However, another rain interruption at the 13-over mark halted proceedings again, and no further action was possible for the rest of the day.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 in the five-match contest, with both teams vying for a spot in the World Test Championship Final, scheduled to be held at Lord's in June 2025. (ANI)

