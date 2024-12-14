Arsenal will look to build on their good form when they clash against Everton in the Premier League 2024-25. The Gunners experienced a bit of slump in early November but has managed to bounce back remarkably well from that. Mikel Arteta and his team are currently placed in third spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and a victory tonight will help them overhaul Chelsea and reclaim the second spot. With the Premier League 2024-25 title race heating up already, the Gunners can ill-afford to drop more points which can prove to make a big difference in the end. Premier League Approves Everton Takeover, The Friedkin Group Expected to Finalise Deal Next Week.

Everton in stark contrast, are 15th on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, having won just three games out of 14 so far. The Toffees had last won in October when they had beaten Ipswich Town 2-0 and since then, they have had a winless run. Everton's last game was a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Wolves and their Merseyside derby against Liverpool earlier this month had to be postponed due to storm Darragh. A spirited performance against the Gunners can lift the confidence of Sean Dyche's men but they face a daunting task against the Premier League 2024-25 title contenders at the Emirates Stadium. Former Premier League Star Li Tie Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail After Found Guilty in Match Fixing.

When is Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal are slated to face Everton in Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 14. The Arsenal vs Everton match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Everton live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Arsenal vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal, based on their current form, are favourites to clinch a victory here.

