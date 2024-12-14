Liverpool will aim at extending their lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table when they host Fulham. The Reds have been superb and incredibly consistent this season in the Premier League and it is no surprise that they find themselves four points clear at the top. A win over Fulham can further cement their case as the leading contender in the Premier League 2024-25 title race. Prior to the Liverpool vs Fulham match, Reds manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are available for selection, which is a massive boost. Liverpool enter this contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Girona. Premier League 2024–25: Virgil van Dijk Rallies Liverpool Ahead of Fulham Clash, Calls for Maximum Focus and Attention.

The Reds, in their last Premier League 2024-25 match, had played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Newcastle United and Arne Slot and his team will be pretty weary of the threat that Fulham can bring to the table. The London side are 10th on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and even though inconsistent performances have hit their campaign, the Cottagers have been able to put up good shows against big sides. Against Manchester City in early October, Fulham put up a tough fight before eventually losing 2-3. Against Arsenal, a Raul Jimenez goal had put them ahead only for William Saliba to restore parity for the Gunners and split the points. England Footballer Cole Palmer Set To Trademark His Shivering Celebration And 'Cold Palmer' Nickname For Commercial Use: Reports.

When is Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leaders Liverpool are slated to go up against Fulham in the Premier League 2024-25. The Liverpool vs Fulham match will be played at Anfield and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Liverpool vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool are favourites entering this clash but Fulham cannot be taken lightly. Expect a thrilling contest with Liverpool winning in the end.

