Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI

