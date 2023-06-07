Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their jersey in the Pink City for the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL).

Rajasthan Warriors will kick off their campaign on June 8, 2023, Thursday, taking on Maharashtra Ironmen at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The franchise is owned by Krida Pvt Ltd. The team launched their jersey, which follows the same colours as their logo -- blue and white, representing the team's spirit of calmness and perfection.

The event was attended by the entire Rajasthan Patriots' squad and their officials. While all the players will be seen wearing blue and white jerseys, their goalkeeper will be wearing a pink and black jersey, as per the rules of the games.

Also present on the occasion was Parina Suresh Parekh, spokesperson for the Rajasthan Patriots, who said, "We decided to go with a mix of blue and white colors for our jersey which depicts the spirit of the team's calmness and perfection while they fight #ForTheGlory like a true patriot."

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Patriots announced their squad for the first-ever Premier Handball League, which will see a mix of experienced and young talents taking on the mat.

Having 6 players in the squad, who earlier competed in either the Asian Championship or Asian Games, would lend balance and strength to the team. The captain of the Indian Handball team, Atul Kumar, along with Ramesh Godara, Hardev Singh, Arjun Lakra, Sahil Malik and Sumit, are some key players the Patriots would be counting on to come good in the opening game of the inaugural season of Premier Handball League.

The squad of the Rajasthan Patriots comprises a mix of players from across the country, with a few amongst them being a part of the Indian National Handball Team, including the national team captain, Atul Kumar. He also represents Indian Air Force while his teammates Robin Singh and Thoufeeq VM represent Indian Navy. Sahil Malik, who represents the Indian Army, has also been picked up by the franchise. Ramesh Godara, the goalkeeper who had represented the Indian Air Force from 2014-17 and later, the Indian Services from 2017-'20, now represents his home state, Rajasthan, in Nationals. Hardev Singh and Bhupender Jangra, the other key players in the team, represent Punjab Police and Indian Railways respectively.

The squad also includes 3 international players -- Kireev Dimitrii, Ahmad Mohammad Hassan Al- Otabi and Thanawat Sanyamud -- from Russia, Jordan and Thailand.

Rajasthan Patriots squad for PHL:

Goalkeepers :

Atul Kumar, Ramesh Godara, Thanawat Sanyamud (Thailand)

Right Back :

Sahil Malik, Bhupender Jangra, Kireev Dmitrii (Russia)

Centre Back :

Happy, Arjun Lakra

Left Back :

Robin Singh, Mohit Ghanghas, Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Al-Otabi (Jordan)

Right Wing:

Hardev Singh, Siddharth Singh

Left Wing :

Rohit Kumar, Sumit

Pivot :

Thoufeeq VM, Manish Malik

Coach :

Naya Chandra Singh

Assistant Coach:

Inderjeet Singh

All the action from the matches will be broadcasted LIVE on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards. (ANI)

