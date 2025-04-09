Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field against hosts Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Royals have replaced spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who misses out to due to personal reasons, with medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The home team is unchanged.

The Teams:

Also Read | GT vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Fazalhaq Farooqi Replaces Wanindu Hasaranga In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)