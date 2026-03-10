New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Following India's T20 World Cup title win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated the team and support staff on being given a Rs 131 crores cash reward by the board, pointing out this is the biggest prize money Men in Blue have got for their win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read | BCCI Announces Massive INR 131 Crore Cash Reward for Team India After ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "An amount of Rs 131 crore (T20 Men's World Cup) is being given to the winning team and this is the largest amount so far given to the team. I congratulate everyone, from players and support staff."

Fiery half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass spell of 4/15 were the highlights as Team India successfully defended a massive 256 runs, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first-ever team to defend the title and also lift it at home.

Also Read | Matthew Hayden, Former Australian Opener, Joins Gujarat Titans As Batting Coach Ahead of Indian Premier League 2026 Season.

BCCI in a statement, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the statement added.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)