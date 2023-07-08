Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Rajiv Sethu of RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate team stamped his authority on the two premium Pro-Stock categories, 301-400cc and 165cc, as he won races in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Hyderabad's Vignesh Goud continued his winning run by topping the Novice (Stock 165cc) race, his third after a double in the first round at Coimbatore last month, while former champion Anne Jennifer qualified for pole position in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Denies Alleged Report of Alex Carey Walking Out of Leeds Hairdresser Without Paying.

Sethu, who was struggling to get his racing career back on track after a couple of disappointing seasons, continued his dramatic turnaround this year following a double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category in Coimbatore last month. He followed up with another win here today after surviving a huge highside scare before ending the day with a grand victory in the Pre-Stock 165cc class.

He got off to a fine start from pole position and showed strong pace to open a small lead in the very first of the six-lap outing. In the next lap, he survived a massive moment as he saved a highside crash but slipped to second spot behind TVS Petronas Racing's Deepak Ravikumar. Sethu then used his pace to regain the lead and never looked back for a commanding win, his third of the season.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Discusses Youth Empowerment With Cameroonian PM Joseph Dion Ngute.

Finishing third behind Ravikumar was another Petronas TVS Racing rider, K Y Ahamed who gained the podium spot when teammate Sarthak Chavan crashed midway through the race.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc race, it was 16-year-old Bengalurean Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) who caused a huge buzz by qualifying for pole position in a highly-experienced quality grid in the morning ahead of Sethu. Later in the day, Chiranth, in his debut season at this level, even led the race for a while before crashing after making contact with another rider. By then, Sethu had slipped past for the lead.

While Chiranth dropped down the grid, the Pacer Yamaha pair of Mathana Kumar and Prabhu Arunagiri made ground to finish in that order behind Sethu.

Earlier, starting from pole position, Vignesh Goud (Race'ists Motorcycle Club) fought off close attention in the early part of the six-lap race boasting of a 24-bike grid, before pulling out with a decisive lead which he sustained to the finish with Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) coming in second from a P6 start and Chengalpet's Sangeeth Sundar third.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250): In the day's last race, Chennai's Kavin Samaar Quintal extended his dominance in this category with his third consecutive win of the season and in a commanding fashion. He followed up with his double in the first round last month with another easy win today, ahead of Bengaluru's A S James and Prakash Kumar Kamat.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: In the Girls (RTR 200) category, Bengaluru's Nithila Das scored her second win of the season after holding off local challenger Nadine Faith Balaji while Mumbai's Sarah Khan finished third. Later, another Bengalurean, Shreyas Hareesh yet again topped the Rookie race that was red-flagged and cut to four laps instead of the scheduled six following a couple of on-track incidents, for his third win on the trot this season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)