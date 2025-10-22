New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra during the pipping ceremony in South Block, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Interacting with Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, Singh described him as an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence.

"Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," said Rajnath Singh.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army and Territorial Army were present on the occasion.

Enrolled in the Indian Army in 2016, Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra has served with The Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army. Born on 24 December 1997 in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, he has brought immense pride to the Nation and the Armed Forces through his remarkable accomplishments in international athletics.

The star javelin thrower created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. He continued his stellar performance by winning a Silver Medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a Gold Medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023.

He has also secured multiple Gold Medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 metres (2025) stands as a milestone in Indian sporting history.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation, Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra was granted an Honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Smt Droupadi Murmu on April 16, 2025.

Earlier, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. (ANI)

