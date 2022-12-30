Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Gujarat thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 87 runs on the fourth and final day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match here on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 46 for 2 and trailing by 246 runs, Chandigarh was bowled out for 205 in 75.3 overs.

Jagjit Singh Sandhu, batting at no. 10, was the highest scorer with 46 (42 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes).

Left-arm spinner Hardik Patel was the best bowler for Gujarat, picking up four wickets.

Earlier, Gujarat piled up 596 for 4 declared, riding on captain Priyank Panchal's superb double century after Chandigarh had made 304 in the first innings.

Meanwhile in Indore, defending champion Madhya Pradesh huffed and puffed their way to a win over Railways, thanks to Avesh Khan's knock of 30 (25 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes).

Chasing 215 for victory, MP saw their openers put on 46 runs to set the platform.

But the hard-working Railways bowlers managed to strike at regular intervals. The consistent Rajat Patidar, a key batter for Madhya Pradesh, fell after making just 14 to left-arm spinner Akash Pandey (2/63).

Himanshu Mitra (45, 142 balls, 3 fours), Saransh Jain (36) and captain Akshat Raghuwanshi (26) made useful contributions but it looked Madhya Pradesh was letting the match slip away from their hands.

In Avesh Khan, Madhya Pradesh found a hero as the burly medium pacer smacked two sixes and two fours to take his side past the finishing line.

Madhya Pradesh got six points for the win and now has 20 after three matches, followed by Gujarat (14) and Vidarbha (12).

Brief scores:

At Ahmedabad: Chandigarh 304 in 116 overs (Bhagmender Lather 87) and 205 all out in 75.3 overs (Jagjit Singh Sandhu 46, Manan Vohra 40, Gaurav Gambhir 31; Hardik Patel 4/66) lost to Gujarat 596 for 4 declared in 134 overs (Priyank Panchal 257, M A Hingrajia 151 not out) by an innings and 87 runs. Gujarat: 7 points, Chandigarh: 0.

At Indore: Railways 274 and 195 all out in 72 overs (Shivam Chudhary 53, Vivek Singh 31; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 5/54, Saransh Jain 4/82) lost to Madhya Pradesh 255 all out in 84.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 54; SS Jadhav 5/34) and 215 for 8 in 79.3 overs (Himanshu Mantri 45, Saransh Jain 36, Avesh Khan 30 not out) by two wickets. MP: 6 points, Railways: 0.

At Agartala: Punjab 203 all out in 64.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 55; Manisankar Murasingh 5/48) drew with Tripura 322 for 4 in 114 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 112 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 101 not out, Sridam Paul 55). Tripura: 3 points, Punjab: 1.

