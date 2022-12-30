East Bengal will face-off with Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on December 30, 2022 (Friday) as both teams desperately look for a way to get out of their losing streak. Meanwhile, fans searching for East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022-23: Des Buckingham Leaves His Imprint As Mumbai City FC Continue To Dazzle.

East Bengal had a mediocre campaign in the league so far. Although they have been able to defeat teams positioned below them, they failed to defeat teams ahead of them. Only a few players like Naorem Mahesh Singh and Lalchungnunga has been able to show some consistency in performance. With Charalambos Kyriakou still uncertain for injury and Brazilian striker Eliandro yet to make an impact, Stephen Constantine will be worried about the source of winning performance from his players.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, can’t find a way out of their dreadful run of form. They have not stepped up since the Durand Cup win and the players have underperformed massively. Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri failed repeatedly with other impact players like Javi Hernandez and Roshan Singh not being any better. The only silver lining has been Danish Farooq. Things look difficult for both of the teams and considering the league table situation, this is virtual knockout for the teams to stay alive for the play-off race. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Hyderabad FC Move to Top Spot With Win Over NorthEast United.

When Is East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on December 30, 2022 (Friday). The EB vs BFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

