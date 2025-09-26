By Vipul Kashyap

Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf 30 per cent of the match fee for using "abusive language" while opening batter Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his controversial celebration gesture during the Super Fours fixture against arch-rival India at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Last Sunday, during India's six-wicket triumph over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Farhan and Rauf's action attracted backlash. Farhan pulled out a gun-shot celebration after scoring his fifty in the first innings, while Rauf had a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill in the fifth over of the second innings.

ICC source revealed the final verdict on the duo's action on Friday and said, "Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of the match fee for abusive language, nothing to do with the gesture, and Sahibzada got a warning from ICC."

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially lodged a complaint with ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their inappropriate actions.

The Indian team demanded strict action against both players for conduct that they believe crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour. Rauf came under fire for multiple incidents. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression.

Later during India's 172-run chase, he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier lodged two complaints with the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. PCB was against Suryakumar's remark after the group-stage game on September 14 regarding the Pahalgam incident, as, according to them, he made it a political issue.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar had said after the win. (ANI)

