India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The India National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the last match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue have been the best team so far in the Asia Cup 2025 on expected lines and will look to enter the final against Pakistan with an undefeated record in this edition of the tournament. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SL contest might be a dead rubber, alright with the outcome having no bearing on the tournament, but both teams will head into this clash with very different objectives. India vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How To Watch IND vs SL T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

For unbeaten India, the ideal situation would be to dish out another dominating performance in the Asia Cup 2025 and add to their momentum ahead of the marquee IND vs PAK final on Sunday, September 28. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would be desperate to sign off from the Asia Cup 2025, a tournament in which they were among the stronger sides, on a high. Charith Asalanka and his men were knocked out of the race to enter the Asia Cup 2025 final after two consecutive defeats--to Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively and now, a sterner challenge awaits the island nation. Will Sri Lanka be able to dent India's confidence ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final, or would the Men in Blue extend their winning run in the tournament? Stay tuned to find out! India vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win IND vs SL T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage