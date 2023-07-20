Shimla [Himachal Pradesh], July 20 (ANI): Ravindra Banshtu, a resident of Shimla's Rohru village, has been made the coach of the Indian national women's volleyball team, as confirmed by the Volleyball Federation of India.

Banshtu will train the volleyball team selected for the 19th Asian Women's Championship. She is currently serving as a coach in the sports department of Himachal Pradesh.

Asian Volleyball Championship will be played in Hangzhou, China from September 22 to October 8.

For this, she has been appointed the India team's coach. Banshtu hails from the Rohru area of ​​the Shimla district. She was selected as a coach in the Education Department in 2005.

Banshtu played 16 nationals in volleyball and three times with the Indian team.

Indian women's national volleyball team represents India in international competitions and is managed by the Volleyball Federation of India.

In July 2018, Minimol Abraham was appointed as the captain of the Indian national team for the 2018 Asian Games.

The team won the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games, defeating Nepal in the final.

Ravindra Banshtu will be seen as the coach of the Indian team in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship and 19th Asian Games. There is a wave of happiness among the people of the area as Banstu became the coach of the Indian team.

The coaching camp of the Indian team for the championship is going on in Bangalore. In the coaching camp, Banshtu is training the Indian women’s volleyball team as a coach. The coaching camp, which started on July 13, will continue for a month.

Ravindra Banshtu has been serving as a volleyball coach in the education department since 2005.

