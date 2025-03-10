New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shut down the rumours over his potential retirement after India scripted a famous Champions Trophy victory by outwitting New Zealand with a four-wicket win in the final in Dubai.

The retirement rumours around Jadeja sparked when Virat Kohli hugged him after the end of his 10-over spell. After that moment, various reports surfaced from the rumour mill suggesting the end of Jadeja's decorated career.

However, Jadeja put all the rumours to bed with a four-word message and wrote on Instagram, "No unnecessary rumours, thanks."

New Zealand's quality batter against spin, Tom Latham, was his sole scalp in the final as he returned with figures of 1/30 after bowling a full quota of his 10 overs.

Jadeja, often recognised as a gun fielder, delivered yet another impeccable performance with the ball and in the field. The Indian management recognised his efforts in the final, as he received the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his stellar display.

Apart from Jadeja, there were rumours about India captain Rohit Sharma's retirement as well. When the odds were stacked against India, Rohit turned the tides with his swashbuckling 76 from 83 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and three towering sixes.

After orchestrating another memorable moment, Rohit brushed away speculations around his retirement and said in the post-match press conference, "Just to clarify, I am not retiring. Please do not spread any rumours."

After the match, Rohit enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. He also shared a hug with Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli. Jadeja was also seen lifting his daughter Nidhyana in his arms in a celebratory mood.

The videos going viral on social media show the star batter rushing towards the stands to hug Anushka in excitement soon after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. (ANI)

