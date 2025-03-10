Mumbai Indians will host the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league stage match of the Women's Premier League 2025 edition. The 20th match of the Women's Premier League will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 11. Previously, the third edition of the WPL was played in Vadodara, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Mumbai Indians have reached the playoffs of the WPL 2025. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, have been eliminated from the showpiece event. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 ON Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the 20th match of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs Alongside Delhi Capitals After UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 Runs.

The defending champions will look to sign off their poor campaign on a high note. The Smriti Mandhana-led side started their campaign on a good note. But their poor performances in the Bengaluru and Lucknow legs have cost them a playoff berth. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are having a good run in the WPL 2025. They have qualified for their third consecutive playoffs. The 2023 champions will aim for a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory in their final league stage match will help to take them winning momentum in the playoffs. WPL 2025 Eliminator and Final Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Women's Premier League Playoff Matches?

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail (MI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Renuka Singh Thakur (vc)

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (RCB-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Shabnim Ismail (MI-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB-W), Ekta Bisht (RCB-W)

