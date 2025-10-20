Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second and final Test of the series, which is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Pakistan have made only one change as they have given a debut cap to Asif Afridi. On the other hand, the visitors have made two changes as they brought in Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in place of Mulder and Subrayen, respectively.

Also Read | PAK 5/0 in 1 Over | Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq Start Proceedings.

The hosts currently lead the two-match series 1-0 as they won the first match at Lahore against the Aiden Markram-led side by 93 runs. They will be looking to clean-sweep the series by winning this match.

After winning the toss, Shan Masood said, "A bit on the drier side, but we don't know how it is going to play, so it's best to bat first. The toss doesn't decide everything; we still have to execute well. We have to take it session by session. Just one change - Asif Afridi makes his debut today."

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

At the time of toss, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram said, "We would have liked to bat first as well. We got a couple of lessons from the first innings in the previous game, and we need to learn from them. We have got world-class spinners in our ranks, and they would like to make the best use of the conditions. Two changes for us - Jansen and Maharaj come in, and unfortunately. Mulder and Subrayen miss out."

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)