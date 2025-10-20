New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: New Zealand and England will lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match NZ vs ENG 2025 T20I series. And the Hagley Oval will continue to be the venue for the New Zealand vs England showdown. Both England and New Zealand will seek to gain the lead in the three-match series after the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 was washed out due to rain in Christchurch. England, batting first, had managed to score 153/6 riding on Sam Curran's unbeaten 49 off 35 deliveries before the heavens opened up and prevented any further cricketing action in the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I. New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG T20I?

And both New Zealand and England will rightfully have one eye on the weather as they take the field in the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025. The England National Cricket Team will look to put up an improved performance with the bat in hand, while the New Zealand National Cricket Team will aim to make the most of home conditions and dominate with both bat and ball. England's bowling and New Zealand's batting were untested in the NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 and that is a contest fans would look forward to watching in the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I in Christchurch. New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain in Christchurch.

NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Date Monday, October 20 Time 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Hagley Oval, Christchurch Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd T20I is on Monday, October 20. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch is set to host the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 and it will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs ENG white-ball series 2025. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs England 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 89). Fans can expect New Zealand to come out on top eventually after a hard-fought showdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).