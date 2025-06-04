Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team have arrived in Bengaluru for the victory parade after lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 years. RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL final by six runs on Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

A brilliant spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal brought RCB their first-ever IPL title after 18 years, with a six-run win over PBKS on Tuesday.

The wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the exceptional leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

However, after 18 years, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed his presence at the state government's grand felicitation event.

"There is a program today at 4 PM in Vidhana Soudha. I along with the Governor and ministers, will participate in the program," he said.

The ceremony will see the RCB players being officially honoured by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. The event marks a proud moment for the state and its passionate cricket supporters, as RCB finally ends an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

After meeting CM Siddaramaiah from 5 PM onwards in an open bus, the parade will be started from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. From 6 PM onwards, celebrations inside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium with fans will be started. (ANI)

