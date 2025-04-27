New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Krunal Pandya blasted a 47-ball 73 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, KL Rahul top-scored with a 39-ball 41 but DC lost wickets in regular intervals before Tristan Stubbs' 18-ball 34 lifted them to a competitive total of 162 for 8.

RCB then chased down the target in 18.3 overs overs with Pandya (73 not out) and Virat Kohli (51) making contrasting fifties. Tim David smashed 5-ball 19 not out and knocked off the winning runs.

For DC, Axar Patel (2/19) snapped two wickets.

Earlier, Bhuveshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) snapped three and two wickets respectively, while Krunal Pandya (1/28) and Yash Dayal (1/42) accounted for one wicket each to restrict DC.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 41; Bhuveshwar Kumar 3/33).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 165 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 73, Virat Kohli 51; Axar Patel 2/19).

