Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Shubman Gill-led GT are having a stunning season. They have secured six victories in their first eight games and are almost through to the playoffs. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have also scored runs consistently. Prasidh Krishna is the leading wicket-taker this season. Mohammed Siraj has performed consistently with the ball, which has helped the former champions a lot. RR vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 47.

Gujarat are coming into this contest after securing a 39-run win over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination. They are languishing in the ninth place in the points table. A defeat here will make their chances tough to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the RR vs GT IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. RR vs GT IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT)

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Nitish Rana (RR)

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (RR), Mohammed Siraj (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Sai Kishore (GT)

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (GT), Jofra Archer (RR)

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Nitish Rana (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Mohammed Siraj (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Sai Kishore (GT)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).