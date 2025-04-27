In the final match of the inaugural edition of the North American T20 Cup 2025, Canada will face the United States of America on April 27. The CAN vs USA T20I match will be played at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town, and will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the North American T20 Cup 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can find online viewing options of the CAN vs USA T20I match on FanCode, who will provide streaming of the North American T20 Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 19. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

North American T20 Cup 2025 Final Live

It’s time for the final! 🔥 Get ready as #TeamUSA take on their rivals in the final of the North American Cup! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Canada ⏰ 10:00am PST | 12:00pm CST | 1:00pm EST 📍 The Cayman Islands 📲 Willow TV Make sure to cheer on #TeamUSA! 🇺🇸#USAvCAN | #NorthAmericanCup pic.twitter.com/TFOgg0VIVx — USA Cricket (@usacricket) April 27, 2025

