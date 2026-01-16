Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): In a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a release.

The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.

Also Read | David Warner Joins Steve Smith, Ben McDermott on Most Centuries in BBL History List, Achieves Feat During Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 Match.

The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.

RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately ₹4.5 crore.

Also Read | RCB Proposes INR 4.5 Crore AI Surveillance Upgrade For Crowd Management At M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu's state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles have assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations.

The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.

The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)