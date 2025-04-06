Mumbai (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against five-time champions Mumbai (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David, who played for the Blue and Gold franchise in the past, opened up on sharing the dressing room with two icons of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey so far.

It would be a homecoming for Tim at Wankhede, though he will be donning RCB's Red and Gold colours, this time sharing space with Virat. Tim played three seasons for MI from 2022 to 24, scoring 658 runs in 37 matches and 34 innings at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of over 171, with the best score of 46.

Also Read | SRH 38/2 in 4.4 Overs | SRH vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Abhishek Sharma.

While RCB is placed in the second spot with two wins and a loss and has won both their away games so far against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI is at the eighth spot in the table with just one win and three losses. So far for RCB, David has scored 54 runs in three matches and two innings at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of over 207, with the best score of 32.

Speaking on sharing the dressing room with 'Ro-Ko' ahead of the match in a press conference, David said as quoted by RCB press note, "Yeah, it is brilliant to have those sort of senior players in the dressing room, they are so experienced, they are idolised and rightly so, they have done it for a long time. I think that both of them have played in this tournament since its inception, so it is great fun. You get great support from the fans, they idolise those players and it makes wonderful atmospheres to play in, so I suppose that is the first part."

Also Read | Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Veteran Batter Featuring in Playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

David also expressed excitement at the idea of batting at Wankhede again, saying, "Also, coming back to play in Mumbai, it is a wonderful place to play at the Wankhede, love batting here, it is a nice place to have as your home ground, it is not my home ground anymore. Hopefully, I get a chance to do some damage out there in the middle tomorrow night."

In 16 matches and 13 innings at Wankhede, David has scored 325 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of over 188, with the best score of 46. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)